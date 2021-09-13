Why is Mike Richards hosting this week’s episode of “Jeopardy!”?

From Monday, September 13 onwards, Jeopardy! will return for its 38th season, with Matt Amodio attempting to climb even higher up the all-time leaderboard.

Though Amodio is expected to return, another guest who will appear on the show this week may come as a surprise to fans. Despite having to officially leave the show—first as host, then as an executive producer—Mike Richards is scheduled to return as the host.

Here’s why Richards is taking over as host of Jeopardy! for Season 38! – and when his brief stint as Alex Trebek’s substitute would come to an end.

Why does Mike Richards continue to host Jeopardy!

It all comes down to Richards’ relationship with Jeopardychronology! !’s

On August 11, the game show producer and Mayim Bialik were formally announced as the series’ hosts. After a week of turmoil, he formally resigned on August 20.

According to the New York Times, he only lasted one day of filming before stepping down on August 19.

Richards, on the other hand, was able to tape five episodes on that day, and ABC has opted to telecast those episodes as scheduled.

As a result, Richards will serve as the official Jeopardy! host for one week. From Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17, his episodes will air.

“It bothers me that these past instances and words have placed such a shadow over Jeopardy!,” Richards said in a statement. as we prepare to begin a new chapter

“As I indicated last week, I was ecstatic to be asked to host the syndicated show and to have the opportunity to broaden my responsibilities. However, it has become evident over the last several days that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the best option for the show. As a result, I’ll be stepping down as host immediately. As a result, today’s manufacturing will be canceled.”

After Richards’ five-day stint as host ends, the show will return to a rotating list of guest hosts. The names of individuals who will serve as hosts have yet to be revealed.

However, three weeks before those hosts begin taping, the show will air. This is a condensed version of the information.