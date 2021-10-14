Why Is Kevin James So Popular? Eyebrows are raised by a fake ‘Pornhub Year in Review’ map.

Kevin James, a well-known actor who has appeared in shows such as The King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait, may not be labeled a PornHub trending figure. However, according to a map that has leaked on Twitter, one US state rates the actor highly on the site.

The map, which was made by a Twitter user, is linked to PornHub’s year-in-review statistics, which the site releases every year to indicate what visitors are looking for.

On the map, it appears that Kevin James is the most popular search term in Tennessee, which has astonished several locals.

Kevin James: Who Is He and Why Is He Trending on Twitter?

Kevin James is a well-known actor who rose to prominence as the star of the CBS comedy The King of Queens for nearly a decade.

In 2005, he starred alongside Will Smith in the film Hitch, which he co-wrote. He also voiced Frank in the first three Hotel Transylvania films and starred in Paul Blart: Mall Cop in 2009.

James will star in a new Netflix TV series called The Crew, which is about NASCAR garage employees.

His acting abilities, though, aren’t the reason he’s trending on Twitter. It’s all because of the fictitious PornHub map.

The map became popular in 2019 after it was suggested that it was based on statistics as part of a PornHub year in review.

Kevin James is shown as the #1 preference for Tennessee on the map, along with “MILF” and “Goth hospital.”

Many social media users were taken aback by James’ appearance, while the map’s creator has been enjoying the attention his work has gotten.

Can 2020 be any worse than witnessing ten people go viral at once with a map that started with 200 likes?

— SortaBad (@PerpetualMeh) 11th of April, 2020 Every few months, my spoof Pornhub map showing Kevin James and Goth Hospital gets viral, reminding me that the initial tweet only received about 350 likes. https://t.co/mflVpmOXUq — SortaBad (@PerpetualMeh) 13th of October, 2021 Some users mocked the concept of James being a high-ranking official.