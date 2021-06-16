Why Is Jay-Z Bringing a Lawsuit Against Photographer Jonathan Mannion?

Jay-Z has sued the photographer who photographed the classic cover photo for his 1996 first album, Reasonable Doubt.

Shawn Corey Carter, the rapper’s real name, is suing Jonathan Mannion for “exploiting” his likeness without authorization.

According to court filings obtained by Pitchfork, the “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” singer is seeking an injunction to prevent Mannion from utilizing his name and likeness.

“Compensatory damages, consequential damages, lost earnings, and/or disgorgement of Mannion’s gains,” says the 51-year-old billionaire.

On June 15, the complaint was filed in a California court. “Mannion’s use of JAY-name, Z’s likeness, identity, and persona was, and continues to be, in conscious violation of JAY-right Z’s to privacy and publicity, as well as his sole right to govern the use and exploitation of his name, likeness, identity, and persona,” the statement adds.

Mannion is accused of selling prints of Jay-Z for hundreds of dollars and using photographs of the rapper on his website without his permission, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, “Jay-Z never provided Mannion permission to resale any of the images.” “Neither did Jay-Z give Mannion permission to utilize his name, likeness, personality, or persona in any way.”

According to the docs, Jay-Z urged Mannion to stop selling the images, but he refused.

The complaint also says it’s “ironic that a photographer would regard the image of a heretofore unknown Black youngster, now massively successful, as a piece of property to be squeezed for every dollar it can provide,” according to Vulture. Today is the last day.”

Mannion was purportedly hired by Jay-Z when he was 26 years old, in 1996.

In reaction to the complaint, Mannion’s legal representative sent a statement to Pitchfork.

It reads: “Mr. Mannion has created iconic images of Mr. Carter over the years, and is proud that these images have helped to define the artist that Jay-Z is today. Mr. Mannion has the utmost respect for Mr. Carter and his body of work, and expects that Mr. Carter would similarly respect the rights of artists and creators who have helped him achieve the heights to which he has ascended.

"We are confident that the First Amendment protects Mr. Mannion's right to sell fine art prints of his copyrighted works, and will review the complaint and respond in due.