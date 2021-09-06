Why is it that after Labor Day, you can’t wear white? Explanation of the Fashion Rule’s History.

While Labor Day is a federal holiday honoring American workers, it is also a significant event in the fashion calendar.

Labor Day, as the old adage goes, is the last day of the calendar year when fashionistas should wear white.

But where did the tradition come from, and is it truly true that you can’t wear white after Labor Day?



To be honest, there’s nothing stopping you from wearing whatever you want, whenever you want, but there are a few hypotheses as to where the sartorial guideline originated.

The first has to do with the practicality of things.

Because Labor Day falls on the first Monday in September, it signified the end of summer and the start of autumn.

Wearing white was a simple way to stay cool in the early to mid-twentieth century, when there was no air conditioning, then swapping these lighter clothes for textiles with deeper colours when the temperature began to drop.

“All the periodicals and tastemakers were based in big cities, mainly in northern climates with seasons,” according to Charlie Scheips, author of American Fashion.

These fashion editors may not have thought white to be particularly practical in the autumnal weather, when their clothes may easily become muddy if it rained.

The “no white” restriction is also claimed to have accentuated the seasonal wardrobes of middle-class holidaymakers fleeing the hotter climates of big cities for the summer.

For travelers, switching to whites, especially linen suits, was considered vacation dress.

As Valerie Steele, director of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told the magazine, returning to the city in darker colours could have been perceived as a gesture of “re-entry.”

“You’re back in the city, back at school, back doing whatever it is you do in the fall,” she explained, “and you need a new wardrobe.”

Steele also argues that classism played a role in maintaining the rule in the 1950s, separating the old money elites from the nouveau riche as social mobility led to a rise in the middle class population, but not all historians agree on this.

Steele explained, “It was insiders attempting to keep other people out and outsiders trying to get in by proving they knew the rules.”

Is it OK for me to wear white after Labor Day?

