Why is ‘Halloween Kills’ R-rated, and how frightening is Jamie Lee Curtis’ new horror film?

Halloween Kills is the third installment in the new Halloween trilogy, which serves as a sequel to the original 1978 film. Laurie Strode, who began as a babysitter forced to face fearsome foe Michael Myers, is reprised by Jamie Lee Curtis.

After Michael Myers (played by James Jude Courtney) escaped from a mental facility, Laurie was once again confronted with her antagonist in the 2018 film, which was based on the original Halloween.

Karen and Allyson (Judy Greer and Andi Matichak), her daughter and granddaughter, were by her side this time to assist her.

Laurie’s house burned down with Michael inside at the end of the 2018 film, and Karen and Allyson hailed down passers-by to take Laurie to the hospital, while Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) was left for dead.

However, a post-credits scene showed Michael breathing, implying that there would be more to come.

The new film continues up where the previous one left off, and it appears that the entire community is ready to rally around Laurie and finally get rid of Michael.

Is Halloween Kills Scary?

The Motion Picture Association has given Halloween Kills a R rating, indicating that there is a lot to see that could be frightening.

R indicates that it is “restricted,” and that it is only open to minors under the age of 17 who are accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

“The picture is rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, horrific visuals, language, and some drug use,” according to the MPA advice.

Although horror isn’t stated as a justification for the film’s R rating, considering its genre, there may be a few scenes that are unsuitable for more sensitive viewers.

The British Board of Picture Classification (BBFC) gave the film an 18 for “severe bloody violence,” and even lists some of the specific scenes that fans may find unpleasant and for which they might prepare ahead of time.

There is a “high terror threat throughout,” according to the BBFC, implying that there will be plenty of disturbing situations.

With the film having just been released, critics have a lot to say about how scary it is.

Critics haven’t been kind to the film, giving it a 47 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator.

