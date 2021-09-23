Why Is ‘Goliath’ Ending After Season 4? Billy Bob Thornton explains.

Billy Bob Thornton has expressed his desire to wrap up his involvement on Goliath before the show goes “too far.”

Goliath’s fourth and final season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24, 2021. Billy McBride teams up with a white-shoe law firm to take on a large pharmaceutical company in Season 4, with J.K. Simmons and Haley Joel Osment among the villains he must bring to justice.

The main cast of Thornton, Nina Arianda, and Tania Raymonde were interviewed by this website as they reflected on their time on the program and looked forward to what Season 4 has in store.

Why is ‘Goliath’ coming to an end now?

Goliath has continuously garnered positive reviews, has drawn major guest stars each season, and has even earned Thornton his second Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of a bright but damaged lawyer.

The show’s quality hasn’t decreased, which is why Thornton informed This website it’s time to go. “There’s something about when series cross a bridge too far, you know,” he explained. We knew this season was going to be great, so it seemed fitting to wrap it up here.”

Thornton also revealed that he only ever signed on for four seasons and that finishing those four seasons of Goliath was always the long-term objective.

Thornton remarked that Billy McBride’s journey on the program has led him to the core of his character: “I think all along he’s been trying to figure out who he is and what he wants.” Is it money or success that matters? He wants a relationship with his daughter, Denise [Diana Hopper], at the end of the day.”

Arianda as Patty Solis-Papagian and Raymonde as Brittany Gold have accompanied Thornton on this voyage during Goliath’s run.

We’ll see a whole new side to Patty in the forthcoming season, according to Arianda. “I hope viewers really appreciate that there is a nice conclusion with her,” she informed this publication. This season is the first time she truly recognizes and embraces her own qualities and talents, and she is unapologetically proud of them.

“Coming out of a personal tragedy and into this new life, she has a lot of faith in herself. This is a condensed version of the information.