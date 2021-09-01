Why is Elaine Welteroth leaving CBS’s “The Talk”?

Elaine Welteroth, a co-host of The Talk, has announced that she would not be returning for the upcoming season of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show.

Following a few guest presenting appearances in 2020, Welteroth joined the show as a full-time host in January 2021.

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, the show’s executive producers, told Deadline: “We wish Elaine all the best.” “We are grateful for her daily energy, excitement, and insight,” according to a statement on the website.

“We respected and always appreciated her transparency and meaningful conversations,” the executive producers remarked.

“It was satisfying to be able to show up as my honest self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for,” Welteroth said in a statement to Deadline.

She described having a position on-air “when our viewpoints are substantially underrepresented” as an honor, especially for “a young Black woman.”

Welteroth expressed her pride in how she represented herself and her community on the show, noting that she came to “join a diverse cast in working to bridge some of the differences in our world via discourse and empathy,” as she put it.

“But, as I often say: when the music changes, so must your dance!” the former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief stated in a statement. My wonderful co-hosts and crew will be missed, and I wish them all the best. Thank you to everyone that listened every day.

“I’m looking forward to continuing these important dialogues at work and sharing my forthcoming creative projects with you soon,” she added.

Welteroth now serves as a judge on the Bravo television show Project Runway. The 19th season of Bravo’s Project Runway premieres on October 14.

According to a January 2020 story from The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content are developing a television series based on her 2019 memoir More Than Enough. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Welteroth will be a co-creator and executive producer on the project.

