Why is Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending After 11 Years?

Conan on TBS is wrapping up this summer, bringing Conan O’Brien’s nearly three-decade run as a late-night host to a close. The former Simpsons writer’s TBS show, which aired for 11 years and was his third late-night show, is coming to an end.

Despite the fact that Conan is coming to an end, fans of the comedian will still be able to see him in a variety of ways, including a brand new streaming show.

Why is Conan’s run on TBS coming to an end?

O’Brien began his Monday, May 3 show with a segment in which he announced that he will be moving on to new ventures.

“We’re winding down our TBS show,” he stated. The aim is to re-emerge on HBO Max with what I believe will be my fourth version of a show in the near future.”

Prior to TBS’ Conan, O’Brien hosted Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009, and then The Tonight Show for a year before being replaced by Jay Leno.

Conan’s final season was first announced late last year, alongside the announcement of his upcoming HBO Max show.

At the time, O’Brien issued a funny statement that said, “In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advise of my career: ‘Get to a streaming platform as soon as possible.'” I’m ecstatic that I’ll be able to keep doing whatever it is I’m doing on HBO Max, and I’m looking forward to a free subscription.”

“Conan’s particular style of exuberant, relatable, and at times absurdist comedy has delighted late-night fans for nearly three decades,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said at the time. We’re excited to see what he and the rest of Team Coco come up with each week for this brand new variety format.”

Despite the fact that his late-night show on TBS is ending, the comedian will remain on the network. Conan’s trip specials for TBS, Conan Without Borders, will continue.

“We’re very proud of the trailblazing work that Conan and his staff have accomplished during their ten years at TBS and are so thrilled that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the,” TBS general manager Brad Weitz said. This is a condensed version of the information.