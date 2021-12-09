Why is Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in hot water over a Christmas party?

Following reports that a Christmas party breaking COVID-19 guidelines was held in 2020 at 10 Downing Street (commonly known as Number 10), the prime minister’s official residence and executive office, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has experienced outrage.

The claimed party would have violated COVID-19 rules, which prohibited social gatherings such as parties at the time.

“Although there are exemptions for work purposes,” the government said at the time, “you must not hold a work Christmas lunch or party, where it is largely a social activity and is not otherwise permitted under the rules in your tier.”

Some have questioned whether the COVID-19 limits, which went into effect on Wednesday, were meant to divert attention away from the newest claims leveled against Number 10.

Why is Boris Johnson in so much trouble?

Following the publication of a video recorded by Britain’s ITV News in which senior Downing Street staff members were heard joking about a party at Number 10, Johnson has been accused of lying (which was allegedly held on December 18, 2020). Johnson was not present at the gathering, according to reports.

Johnson, as well as senior ministers and employees at Number 10, have disputed that any COVID-19 laws were broken on December 18, 2020 over the last week.

The video, which was shot at a press briefing practice on December 22, shows staff discussing “cheese and wine” and Johnson’s then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton stating that there was “absolutely no social distancing.”

Downing Street insisted that no party was held and that “COVID guidelines were strictly adhered to at all times,” while numerous ministers appeared on television and radio to reiterate the denials.

Last December, a “several dozen” people attended a party at 10 Downing Street, according to an unnamed source who spoke to the BBC earlier this week.

According to the UK tabloid The Mirror, a “boozy” Christmas party took place at Downing Street, with roughly 40 to 50 people in attendance.

“We all know someone who died from COVID and after seeing this all in the news I couldn’t not say anything,” another unnamed individual familiar with the alleged Downing Street party told ITV News. I’m furious at how things have turned out. This is a condensed version of the information.