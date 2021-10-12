Why is Blue Light Harmful to Your Health and What Can You Do About It?

Have you been spending more time than normal in front of the computer? Spending too much time staring at a computer isn’t good for you, whether it’s due of the pandemic’s work-from-home culture or because you’ve had more time to binge-watch your favorite episodes and movies. Blue light has been connected to eye problems, but it can also have an impact on other aspects of your life.

The visible color spectrum is made up of various colors, with blue being one of them. Computers, cellphones, tablets, and televisions all emit blue light, which has higher energy and shorter wavelengths than other colors in the spectrum. Blue light, while not as harmful as ultraviolet (UV) radiation, is nevertheless harmful to people’s health, particularly their eyes.

Computer vision syndrome (CVS) has become more common as a result of the increased use of electronic devices. Eye strain, impaired vision, itchy eyes, and dry eyes are some of the symptoms of CVS. Blue light exposure from many devices has been linked to eye irritation, cataracts, and vision loss.

If you have headaches after spending lengthy periods of time in front of a screen, it could be related to blue light exposure.

Blue light has the potential to injure more than just your eyes. It could also affect the quality and length of your sleep. While any form of light can inhibit melatonin production, blue light is considered to have a stronger effect. Blue light has been demonstrated to suppress melatonin for two times longer and affect the body’s circadian rhythms (the 24-hour internal clock) two times more, according to Harvard researchers. People have a tougher time falling asleep as a result of this.

If you scroll or watch something on your phone in bed in the hopes of falling asleep. Instead, the blue light may be signaling your brain to stay alert. As a result, it is best to avoid using any electronic devices before going to bed.

Blue light exposure raises intracellular oxidative stress, which may speed up the aging process in the same way that UV rays can harm your skin. Aside from that, too much blue light exposure might cause edema, pigmentation, and redness.

