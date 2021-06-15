Why Is Batman So Popular? The Solution Is NSFW

Because it didn’t fit with Batman’s image, a not-safe-for-work sequence was cut from the animated TV program, according to Harley Quinn creator Justin Halpern.

The adult humor and incisive dialogue have become hallmarks of the DC Comics animated series, which premiered in 2019.

Despite the fact that audiences have grown accustomed to the show’s more daring style, Halpern acknowledged that they couldn’t get away with an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman.

In an interview with Variety, he discussed how he prefers to work with villains, such as Harley Quinn, because he has more creative flexibility with them than with heroes.

“In this third season of ‘Harley,’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” he explained. “Then DC said, ‘You can’t do that.’ You’re not going to be able to do that.’ ‘Heroes don’t do that,’ they say.

Halpern went on to say that because of the Batman brand, there had to be some limitations.

“So we asked, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’” he went on to remark. ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer goods for heroes,’ they said. It’s difficult to market a toy when Batman is also wreaking havoc on someone.’

As with any major DC news, social media was quick to react, with a stream of memes and quips ready to go. The frenzy even resulted in “Batman” trending on Twitter.

@TheEricGoldman wrote: “Joker: ‘And where is the Batman?!’ Catwoman: ‘I can tell you where he’s not.’”

User @Nick_Hanover responded with a a tweet that was liked over 36,000 times. The post showed a meme of Batman and Catwoman in a heated exchange with the caption: “Heroes do NOT do that!”

Meanwhile, @BrentTerhune shared a meme of the Joker saying, “Wanna know how I got these scars?” in response to Batman saying he “don’t go down.”

Hero admitted: “When I saw Batman was trending, this was not the reason I was expecting…”

“If Batman doesn’t eat p****, then why does he have two directional handles attached to the top of his head,” @mistressmatisse joked.

