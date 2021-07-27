Why Is Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ a Part of a $44 Million Lawsuit?

Always Smiling Productions, the studio behind Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, has filed a federal lawsuit against its insurer for the series’ Season 2 delays.

Chubb National Insurance, the firm that covered the show when it had to stop filming due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is the defendant in this lawsuit.

The insurance and production businesses, on the other hand, are at odds about the $44 million amount and how it was arrived at.

Here’s a rundown of the issues that the two sides in the Morning Show case are battling about.

The Lawsuit Against The Morning Show Is Explained

When TV shows and movies shoot in the United States and around the world, they insure themselves against the financial risks of filmmaking, such as actor injuries, equipment damage, and other variables that cause delays.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Always Smiling has $125 million in cast coverage for The Morning Show, which covers filming delays if a cast member dies, is hurt, or becomes ill.

This is why, for example, Tom Cruise reportedly switched insurance companies on Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in 2011 after the film’s original insurers were uncomfortable with the idea of him performing the movie’s famous Burj Khalifa stunt himself due to the costs they would incur if Cruise was injured or died while performing the stunt.

Chubb insured The Morning Show in the event of cast death, injury, sickness, kidnapping, or compulsion by physical force or threat of physical force, according to the lawsuit.

In addition, the series has additional insurance to cover the production in the event of an impending disaster at their shooting location.

The Morning Show was one of hundreds of shows forced to halt production due to the coronavirus epidemic in March 2020.

Chubb has agreed to pay $1 million so far because of the series’ civil authority coverage, which requires the insurer to pay up if government directives prevent a production from using facilities, such as when the CDC and Los Angeles guidelines caused filming to stop.

Chubb and Always Smiling, on the other hand, are fighting for a lot more than that.

Always Smiling says in the complaint that it “bought insurance that promised to safeguard it.” This is a condensed version of the information.