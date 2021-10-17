Why Hiding Pot Use Can Be Dangerous If You’re Getting Breast Cancer Treatment

According to a new study, nearly half of breast cancer patients in the United States use cannabis products while undergoing treatment, which could be harmful.

The American Cancer Society asked 612 breast cancer patients if they used marijuana while undergoing treatment in a survey. Only 23% of respondents, or 257 people, claimed they were, and only 42% stated they were using it for medical reasons.

Only a few of the participants indicated they had discussed it with their doctor.

When asked why they didn’t, 28 percent said they were uncomfortable sharing information about their drug usage with their doctor.

However, as the researchers point out in the article, this omission can be problematic.

Cannabis use has medical benefits, according to doctors, especially in the treatment of chronic pain and anxiety. Seventy-eight percent of survey respondents said they used it to manage pain, while another 57 percent said they used it to treat anxiety.

Another 49%, on the other hand, stated they were taking cannabis to treat their cancer. This has never been demonstrated, and federal officials have already issued warnings about goods that claim to treat cancer.

When patients opt to self-medicate with marijuana without knowing how it will affect their breast cancer therapy, this becomes risky. Half of the poll participants who admitted to smoking marijuana said they sought medical advice on how it would effect their health, but just 4% claimed they got it from a doctor. A family member or acquaintance was the most prevalent source, accounting for 22% of the total.

According to the results of the survey, most marijuana users believe that the benefits of the product outweigh any potential concerns.

Many people believed that using marijuana was fully safe, despite the fact that safety varies depending on the source. The majority of people indicated they got cannabis from a medical dispensary, although 33% said it came from a friend or family member, and 6% said it came from a drug dealer. According to the study, state-regulated sites are the safest, but disparities in legality and pricing drive users to less safe options.

Marijuana is legal in 18 states for recreational use and 36 states for medical usage. Marijuana is still classified as a controlled substance under federal law.

There's also the possibility that consuming marijuana while receiving treatment such as chemotherapy puts the body under extra stress. Cannabis products, for example, are processed by the