Why Hasn’t Khloe Kardashian Been Invited to the Met Gala?

Despite her sisters Kim, Kendall, and Kylie attending the Met Gala on a regular basis, Khloe Kardashian has never been seen on the red carpet.

We found out why Khloe hasn’t been seen since Kylie Jenner announced she won’t be attending this year’s event.

Why hasn’t Khloe Kardashian been invited to the Met Gala before?

The event is exclusively curated by none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and in order to be considered, you must be a well-known A-List star.

The Kardashian-Jenners were first regarded unworthy, with Kim attending for the first time in 2013 as Kanye West’s plus one while pregnant with North.

The following year, Kendall, Kim’s model sister, was invited for the first time, and Kim was also invited.

Both sisters, along with family matriarch Kris Jenner, returned in 2015, with Kylie making her first appearance a year later.

The four of them have since been regulars on the red carpet at the Met Gala, while sisters Kourtney and Khloe have been conspicuously absent.

Kourtney is presently in New York, where she attended the MTV Video Music Awards with boyfriend Travis Barker, and it’s thought that this year will be the first time she attends.

Khloe is believed to have been “blacklisted” from attending the event. Following the 2019 event, Radar Online stated that Wintour had put a ban on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress because she was “too C-list.”

Many of those who are fortunate enough to be invited each year have a long history with Vogue.

While Kim, Kendall, and Kylie have all graced the pages and covers of the magazine, Khloe has yet to do so.

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber, and Lady Gaga are among the regular attendees who have long-standing ties to the magazine and the fashion business.

Despite great speculation after she traveled to New York to support boyfriend Travis Scott at the VMAs, Kylie has confirmed she would not be attending this year.

After speculations of Kylie’s pregnancy went viral on social media, the pair revealed that they were expecting their second child together.

Stormi, their three-year-old daughter, is already theirs. This is a condensed version of the information.