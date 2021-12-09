Why Has Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Remake Been Banned In The Middle East?

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, will be released in theaters in the United States on Friday, December 10—but it has been banned in certain other nations.

The wait is now over, and fans of the Broadway musical will get to see the original plot brought to life on the big screen, despite the ongoing pandemic (again).

Despite the popularity of the story and its accompanying musical soundtrack, certain Middle Eastern countries have chosen not to screen the film.

Here’s why the remake of West Side Story has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Why Is The West Side Story Remake Banned In The Middle East?

Musical theater fans and West Side Story fans in the Middle East will be unable to see Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony’s ill-fated love story on the big screen, as Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1957 musical has been banned in six countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

The prohibition comes in response to the film’s inclusion of a transgender character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Variety, West Side Story was denied a release certificate in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and Disney declined censor demands to edit the offending parts in Qatar and Oman.

There are strong censorship restrictions about sexuality in the Middle East, where homosexuality is illegal, which may explain the prohibition.

Anybodys, played by non-binary actor Iris Menas, whose credits include Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, is included in Spielberg’s adaptation.

The gender of the 2021 version of Anybodys is never addressed on-screen, despite the fact that it is based on the tomboy character of the same name in the Broadway musical and 1961 film, who wants to be a part of the all-male Jets.

Anybodys is “a figure who was a man born in a female’s body,” according to David Saint, administrator of West Side Story author Arthur Laurents’ estate. “This is the end of the story.” Laurents would have approved of the choice to transsexual Anybodys, he added.

Producer Kevin McCollum told The Hollywood Reporter during the film’s formal premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 7, that he believes West Side Story would “overcome any boundaries.”

“So this is a film that exists,” he explained. This is a condensed version of the information.