Why has life expectancy in the United States plummeted the most after WWII?

In the pandemic year of 2020, the United States had one of the greatest reductions in life expectancy among 37 high-income countries, according to a grim study released Wednesday.

According to an international study published in the BMJ magazine, a weekly peer-reviewed medical trade publication located in the United Kingdom, American males lost 2.3 years of life expectancy and women lost more than 1.6 years. Younger people between the ages of 15 and 54 had the highest excess mortality rate in the country. According to the study, this age group’s life expectancy has decreased by 2.3 years.

According to NBC News, Theresa Andrasfay, a postdoctoral gerontology researcher at USC who was not involved in the study, the death toll was the highest since World War II, when 418,500 US servicemembers and civilians died over the course of the war’s four years.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 746,705 Americans in the last two years.

Initially, elderly Americans, as well as Black and Hispanic Americans, were more likely to become infected or die from the virus. As immunization rates rose, more rural, white, and unvaccinated Americans became the norm.

In most high-income countries, life expectancy fell in 2020. According to a recent study by Dmitri Jdanov, Vladimir Shkolnikov, and colleagues from @uniofleicester @Oxford NDPH @HarvardChanECPE, the largest decreases are noted in and. https://t.co/tby5b9ihUc pic.twitter.com/Siu3KivNmP https://t.co/tby5b9ihUc https://t.co/tby5b9ihUc https://t.co/tby5b Russia was the only country that ranked higher than the United States in terms of life expectancy decline.

Recently, Russian officials have been dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with numbers reaching their greatest level in the pandemic’s history. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 243,255 Russians, the fourth-highest number in the world.

New Zealand, Taiwan, and Norway, on the other hand, all saw their life expectancies rise in the recent year. It’s possible that the fact that these countries all had far less COVID deaths than many of their contemporaries is no coincidence.

Life expectancy in Iceland, Denmark, and South Korea have remained unchanged.

The study’s authors wrote in their report, “Our data strongly justify a more nuanced calculation of the lives lost.” “In 2020, more than 222 million years of life were lost, which is 28.1 million more years of life lost than expected.”