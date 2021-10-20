Why Has Hooters’ New Uniform Aroused So Much Discontent?

After a surge of viral recordings from female employees denouncing the new shorts they were forced to wear, the restaurant business Hooters changed its uniform policy.

The restaurant, which is known for dressing female employees, dubbed “Hooters Girls,” in revealing uniforms, has launched new orange and black shorts for employees, which will be worn with the company’s signature tight T-shirts.

The revealing new shorts, however, elicited a barrage of angry responses from female colleagues on TikTok.

What Do Hooters’ New Shorts Look Like?

@sick.abt.it I enjoy my job, but I don’t enjoy working in my underwear #hootersgirl @Kirsten:) Jenna Did it, a Hooters employee and TikTok user who goes by the handle @sick.abt.it, posted a video comparing the new and old shorts.

She claimed in the video, which has received over 15 million views and 2.4 million likes, that several of her coworkers wanted to quit because of the shorts, which she compared to underwear.

“I love my job, but I don’t love wearing underpants to work,” she wrote in the caption.

@theflathootersgirl, a staff member and TikToker, shared a similar clip that has been viewed over 9 million times.

@theflathootersgirl

So, here’s what they look like on @kat.abrramo’s reply! I had to use a tape measure for sizing, and even after watching this video, I couldn’t get them off:) #oneslicechallenge #hooters #shorts #hooterstiktok #college #waitress #restaurant #hootersgirledition Nez Tunes’ moist healing tune She tried on the old shorts and the new ones over gray leggings in a follow-up video to demonstrate the difference in coverage.

She clarified that the orange shorts are for waiters, but the black shorts are for bartenders.

She continued, holding up the new black shorts, “They feature a crotch string instead of a bottom… They most likely don’t cover much.” She first tried on the old orange shorts, stating they “cover a lot,” before turning away from the camera and pointing to her butt. “You can still see a tiny bit right here,” she added. wicked wackus @gracie.herrickoop #fyp #hooters This is a condensed version of the information.