Why Has Chris Pratt’s Remarks About His ‘Healthy’ Baby Aroused Controversy?

Because of words he made about his “beautiful healthy daughter,” Chris Pratt’s heartfelt tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger isn’t going over well on the internet.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote a lengthy six-week early birthday message for his wife, but the wording about their child has been misinterpreted as an inappropriate allusion to his son from his former engagement with Anna Faris.

In the Instagram comments section and on Twitter, many expressed their displeasure. Here’s why people aren’t happy with Pratt’s words, for those who aren’t aware.

Why are people reacting negatively to Pratt’s Instagram post?

Pratt’s Instagram account @prattprattpratttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt He complimented her for giving him “an fantastic life” and “a gorgeous healthy daughter,” among other things. Many social media users caught up on the connection to his daughter because he has another child with ex-wife Faris, who was born with severe health difficulties.

In August 2012, their son Jack was born nine weeks early and spent a month in the intensive care unit. Faris claimed in her 2017 memoir Unqualified that Jack suffered “serious brain hemorrhaging and there was a possibility that he could be intellectually handicapped.” Pratt told People subsequently that the incident “renewed his faith in God” and that his baby “is such a warrior, he’s fantastic.” The reaction of the internet to Chris Pratt’s remark Some of Pratt’s celebrity pals expressed their support in the comments area, but many others remarked on his unusual wording. Terry Crews, Billy Bush, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger were among those who said yes.

Instagram users who directly responded to Pratt's post received a lot of likes on their remarks. Terry Crews, Billy Bush, and Arnold Schwarzenegger's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger were among those who said yes.

@aurora.333 received nearly 5,800 likes for merely writing "How's Jack?" whereas @ashlatts received 2,100 likes for a longer response summarizing the scenario. "A specific call out about a healthy child when you have a disabled son who wasn't acknowledged at all," they wrote. There was no mention of her being a wonderful stepmother, which I hope she is in addition to being a wonderful mother.