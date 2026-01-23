Why Hangovers Feel Worse As You Age, According to Experts

As many people age, they start noticing that hangovers seem to hit harder and last longer. This is not just a feeling—there are several biological reasons why recovering from a night of drinking becomes more challenging with age. Experts explain that changes in the body’s organs, muscle mass, and sleep patterns all play a role in amplifying the discomfort associated with alcohol consumption in later years.

Liver, Kidneys, and Muscle Loss Contribute to Severe Hangovers

One of the primary factors at play is a decrease in liver function over time. As we age, liver enzymes that help break down alcohol become less efficient. This means that alcohol stays in the body for a longer period of time, giving it more chance to cause hangover symptoms. Clare Thornton-Wood, a dietitian and spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association, explains that alcohol and caffeine are metabolized in the liver. However, as we age, there are fewer enzymes available to handle these substances, leading to slower alcohol metabolism and increased hangover severity.

Older adults are also more likely to have liver conditions such as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease or cirrhosis, which can further hinder the body’s ability to process alcohol effectively.

The kidneys, which are responsible for removing waste from the body, also become less efficient with age. This leads to a build-up of toxic byproducts like acetaldehyde, which can cause a range of hangover symptoms including headaches, nausea, and sweating. As the body’s ability to clear these toxins slows down, hangovers may persist longer, according to Adam Taylor, professor of anatomy at Lancaster Medical School.

Another factor that worsens hangovers in older adults is muscle loss. Research shows that from the age of 30, people lose about 8 percent of their muscle mass every decade, while body fat increases. Because muscle tissue contains more water than fat, this loss of muscle leads to a reduction in the overall water content of the body. This is significant because water helps dilute alcohol in the bloodstream, so with less water available, blood alcohol concentrations rise more quickly, exacerbating hangover symptoms.

As Thornton-Wood points out, with less water in the body, the risk of dehydration increases. Alcohol itself is a diuretic, and the resulting dehydration can trigger symptoms like headaches. This means that older individuals may experience hangovers even after consuming smaller amounts of alcohol compared to when they were younger.

Poor Sleep Quality Compounds Hangover Symptoms

Aging also affects sleep quality, and alcohol compounds this problem. While alcohol might initially make people feel sleepy, it reduces REM sleep, which is critical for restorative rest. This leads to increased fatigue and may leave individuals feeling even worse the day after drinking. The combination of poor sleep and alcohol’s dehydrating effects makes hangovers feel even more intense in older adults.

All of these factors combined explain why hangovers seem to get more severe with age. While it may feel like an inevitability, experts suggest that a more mindful approach to drinking, along with better hydration and rest, can help mitigate some of these aging-related hangover effects.