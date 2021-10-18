Why Gerri Kellman of ‘Succession’ Is the Rightful Heir of Waystar Royco.

Who will succeed Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as the CEO of Waystar Royco, his media conglomerate? Since the show premiered in 2018, viewers have been wondering and debating about the answer to this age-old topic.

Three of Logan’s four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), have been competing for their father’s approval since the show’s inception, with no clear indication of who the man himself likes.

Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron), who has worked for Logan for decades and was designated the company’s CEO at the start of Season 3, appears to be the ideal candidate for the job.

1. Gerri is the Waystar Royco employee with the most experience.

Gerri has been the general counsel of Waystar Royco for what seems like an eternity, at least that’s how it feels.

Logan’s go-to person for advise, and she’s the only one who can tell him things like they are and handle all of his mood swings, thanks to their decades-long working relationship.

Kendall, Shiv, and Roman are all yearning for daddy’s praise and the official title (which will undoubtedly make them feel like the best child), but none of them have the same level of expertise as Gerri.

Kendall has been with the company for a number of years, but his numerous failed deals and inability to maintain control make him a poor businessman, while Shiv, a political strategist, has never worked for the company, and Roman, no matter how eager he is for the top spot, is still just a new face at Waystar.

Where Logan’s children fail, Gerri succeeds, and it seems only fair that the Roy family patriarch hand over the reins to the most experienced person, lest his media empire be run into the ground.

2. Without Gerri, who would Logan be?

Have you ever considered how Logan (and Waystar Royco) might function in the absence of Gerri? He simply would not do it. Gerri has stood at Logan’s side through all of his successes, failures, controversies, and victories.

Except when it's the, she's Logan's "F*** off" gal.