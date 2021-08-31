Why Emily VanCamp Is Leaving Her Role as Nicolette Nevin on ‘The Resident’

The Resident’s Season 5 teaser debuted yesterday, and it ended on a gloomy note for Nicolette “Nic” Levin (Emily VanCamp), as police visit her husband Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) to deliver some bad news.

Despite the fact that VanCamp appears briefly in the 30-second trailer shared on The Resident’s Twitter page, it was announced shortly after that she will be leaving the program in Season 5.

This comes after Nic and Conrad welcomed their first child in the Season 4 finale, implying that the program will break up the new family in the fifth season.

Emily VanCamp Is Leaving The Resident For What Reason?

When it comes to Nic’s departure, a number of circumstances are at play – yet there is some good news for supporters hoping for a comeback.

She is literally quitting the program because she requested to be released from her contract in May, around the time of Season 4’s conclusion (per Deadline).

She was several months pregnant at the time, though she didn’t mention it publicly. VanCamp’s resignation comes just four days after she announced on Instagram that her and husband Josh Bowman had welcomed a baby daughter called Iris.

Nic appears to be killed off in the trailer, based on the police activity stated above, as well as a scene in which Conrad comes in to soothe the baby alone.

Conrad’s fate is also hinted to in the Season 5 poster. “Healing begins within,” the caption reads, as he stands with his back to the camera in dim illumination.

However, according to the Deadline article that broke the news, Nic may still be alive in the show’s reality. According to the report, there is speculation within the show that VanCamp will appear as a guest star in the future – however this could be in the form of a flashback or as a hallucination of another character’s imagination (like The Good Doctor recently did with Nicholas Gonzalez’s Neil Melendez).

display: div style=” This is a condensed version of the information.