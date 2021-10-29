Why Edgar Wright’s Plot Twist Doesn’t Work in ‘Last Night in Soho’ Ending

Last Night in Soho is full of surprises, some of which aren’t as good as director Edgar Wright undoubtedly imagined when he wrote the script.

The story follows fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), who has the ability to see ghosts and begins to see visions of aspiring singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) when she goes to London in the 1960s.

She learns of Sandie’s tragic destiny through her visions and becomes fascinated with learning the truth, which provides for a very exciting storyline, at least until the film’s final plot twist.

**WARNING: This article includes big Last Night in Soho spoilers**

Sandie, what happened to her?

At first, Eloise is enamored with Sandie’s life, wanting to be just like her so much that she dyes her hair blonde and begins to dress like her, even sleeping in the same room as Sandie.

But, while things appeared to be going well for the singer in Soho, it soon becomes clear that her love interest and manager, Jack (played by Matt Smith), is a lot crueler man than he initially appeared.

Sandie is pimping herself out to every man in town, stating she needs to give out sexual favors in order for her job to advance, and it turns out he’s been doing the same thing to many other women.

Sandie’s life spirals downward as a result of the events, and Eloise watches as she tries to escape her reality with alcohol and drugs.

When Sandie chooses to confront Jack, Eloise stands by and watches as he murders her with a kitchen knife. The student, determined to learn the truth, makes it her goal to discover the perpetrator.

The plot thickens

Eloise, convinced that Sandie has been murdered, does everything she can to discover her perpetrator, including falsely accusing an elderly man (played by Terrence Stamp) whom she suspects.

Sandie, on the other hand, is shortly revealed to be alive. Ms Collins, Eloise’s landlady, is alive and well, and has been with her the entire time (Diana Rigg).

Ms Collins confesses to Eloise, telling her that her vision was accurate in some ways, because. This is a condensed version of the information.