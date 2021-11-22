Why Eddie Redmayne Regrets Acting in ‘The Danish Girl,’ a Transgender Film

Eddie Redmayne received a lot of praise for his portrayal of a transgender woman in The Danish Girl, but he now admits it was “a mistake.”

In 2016, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance as Lili Elbe, while co-star Alicia Vikander won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gerda Wegener. While the film was well-received at the time, it was also panned by some in the transgender community.

Both Redmayne and Vikander have now spoken out over the casting, claiming that in hindsight, they would have done things differently.

What did Eddie Redmayne have to say about it?

Redmayne reflected on his career and stated that he regretted acting in the 2015 film The Danish Girl in a recent interview with the British publication The Sunday Times.

“No, I wouldn’t do that film now,” he remarked. I had the greatest of intentions when I made that film, but I believe it was a mistake.” There were cries at the time for the role to be portrayed by a transgender actor, and Redmayne now appears to agree. “There is a larger issue about casting frustrations because many individuals don’t have a seat at the table.” We need to equal the playing field, or we’ll keep having these disputes,” Redmayne added.

When The Danish Girl was released in 2015, Redmayne prepared for the role in part by speaking with Lana Wachowski, the trans woman who directed The Matrix.

When asked about being a cis-gendered guy in a trans part, Redmayne recognized his casting in an interview with Indiewire at the time. “I hope there will come a day when there are more trans actors and trans actresses performing trans roles, as well as cisgender roles,” he remarked. And I believe — as an actor, I believe — that one should be allowed to play any role provided one does so with integrity and responsibility.” J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe includes the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, in which Redmayne stars. Rowling has been chastised for her opinions on transgender terminology.

Last year, Redmayne spoke out about the matter and stated unequivocally, “I disagree with Jo’s views.” Trans women are trans women. This is a condensed version of the information.