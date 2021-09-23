Why does the Christmas Countdown seem to be getting earlier and earlier every year?

While many of us are focused on Halloween this time of year, you may have spotted Christmas and holiday merchandise on store shelves instead.

You might be asking why firms are already sharing their Christmas products while the holiday season is still three months away.

“Christmas Creep” is the term for this phenomena.

Everything you need to know about it is right here.

What Is Christmas Creep and How Does It Affect You?

The feeling that the holiday season is gradually lengthening, starting earlier each year, generally in early October, is referred to as Christmas creep.

“It seems to never be deployed in joyous form but rather works as a shorthand for the existential dread and disgust that many people feel at the seeming rising commercialization and dullness of the season,” according to Merriam Webster’s “Words We’re Watching.”

Is the Holiday Season Really Beginning Sooner?

“This is a question I get asked a lot,” retail expert Andrew Smith, co-founder and managing partner of Think Uncommon for the Americas, told This website.

“It has obviously been brought forward in stores significantly over the previous 20 years, but it is typically the same most years.”

However, he noted that supply chain stress, like as that experienced during the pandemic, has accelerated the shift to e-commerce, prompting businesses to try to extend the Christmas season in order to improve sales.

Why do stores begin their Christmas preparations so early?

The main reason is that the holiday season is the busiest time of year for many businesses, as it is when customers are most inclined to spend money.

“Demand jumps, and they must plan months ahead of time,” said Alex Monaghan, CEO of payment processor Miconex North America.

Many small businesses in downtown locations find that planning ahead for Christmas helps them beat the e-commerce competition.

“A brand, a business, or a downtown can never be too prepared for the holidays… In recent years’ difficult trading conditions, it might mean the difference between survival and closure,” Monaghan added.

The earlier holiday marketing, which can be seen in September and October, is gradually added before going all out after Black Friday.