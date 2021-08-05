Why Does Paris Hilton Wear Gloves in ‘Cooking With Paris’? New Show Suggestions from a Star

Noughties nostalgia has taken over social media feeds just in time for early aughts reality TV icon Paris Hilton’s new Netflix show Cooking With Paris to return to screens.

Hilton, 40, acknowledges she lacks culinary skills, but executive producer Aaron Saidman noticed her famous YouTube video of the same name in which she made a lasagne and came up with the concept for the new show. The video has already received over 5 million views.

“We thought it’d be amusing to look into her cooking talents, or lack thereof,” Saidman told The New York Times, referring to Hilton’s documentary This Is Paris.

Unlike a standard cooking show, Cooking With Paris spends considerably more time digging into the joys of cooking as a beginner, as she delightfully blunders through recipes with famous pals like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.

The show is replete with typical Paris-isms for reality TV fans, including an actual trademark application for the phrase “Sliving”—a combination of “slaying” and “living your best life.” True fans of the genre will recall her successfully trademarking “That’s Hot,” her slogan from The Simple Life, and suing Hallmark for unauthorized use of the phrase.

Of course, no Hilton presentation would be complete without some outrageously out-of-place but equally great fashion choices, and it’s these that keep the series so entertaining.

Take Fashion a Little Less Seriously

She’s not afraid to poke fun of herself at the grocery store, sashaying down the cheese aisle in a ballgown and asking one retail worker, “Excuse me, sir, what do chives look like?” in the same way she wondered if Walmart offered “wall things” during her original reality TV run on The Simple Life.

“We’ve been locked down for the best part of a year, if there was ever a moment to wear something daring, unconventional, and yes, sometimes a little over the top, it’s now,” Rebecca Stratton, styling manager at Nasty Gal, told This website.

“After almost a year of loungewear, each outfit radiated grandeur and offered us true escapism. They were the kinds of costumes you’d see yourself wearing. This is a condensed version of the information.