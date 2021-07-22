Why Do You Recognize Narrator Peter Dinklage from Netflix’s ‘How to Become a Tyrant’?

Although How to Become a Tyrant features some despicable historical figures, the actor who narrates the series is a far more approachable and familiar person.

The Netflix docu-series follows the lives and careers of historical tyrants such as Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, and Josef Stalin, and is hosted by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage.

Dinklage was intimately involved in the making of the six-part documentary, which is now accessible to view, and he does more than just narrate it.

How to Become a Tyrant with Peter Dinklage

Dinklage is most recognized for his portrayal as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, for which he earned a Golden Globe and multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.

However, he had a dual position in How To Become a Tyrant, as he was also an executive producer on the show. It’s not his first time narrating a documentary series; in 2014, he guided viewers through the animal show Mini Monsters.

Dinklage is well-known for having achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism that inhibits bone growth. He is only 4 feet and 5 inches tall, but that hasn’t stopped him from having a successful acting and producing career.

Dinklage is set to appear in a number of upcoming films over the next few years.

He plays Cyrano de Bergerac in Joe Wright’s film Cyrano, which will be released later this year. The musical drama is based on Erica Schmidt’s theater musical of the same name from 2018, in which Dinklage also starred.

American Dreamer, Hitpig, The Toxic Avengers, The Thicket, Brothers, and The Dwarf, in which Dinklage plays The Dwarf, are among his upcoming film projects.

Episode summaries for How to Become a Dictator

How to Become a Dictator is based on The Dictator’s Handbook, a nonfiction book published in 2011. The book by Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alastair Smith examines the political upheavals and power struggles that surround the role of dictator.

Each episode of the six-part Netflix adaption focuses on a single ruler and a distinct ability they possessed. Here’s a rundown of the infamous dictators profiled, along with the abilities they possessed.

Adolf Hitler – Episode 1 “Seize Power” – Episode 2 “Crush Your Rivals” This is a condensed version of the information.