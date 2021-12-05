Why Do Hamsters Consume Their Own Offspring? 10 Weird Facts About The Rodent You Didn’t Know

Hamsters make good pets because they may develop a strong bond with their owners.

Although these adorable rodents are little, their presence is always felt in a home.

Gail Hansen, a veterinary spokesperson for the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, remarked that these small animals nevertheless demand a lot of dedication.

“Hamsters are typically considered a’starter pet’ because they are little and attractive,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but they are still a major responsibility, so families considering obtaining a hamster should first carefully assess whether it is a suitable fit.”

Continue reading to learn more about the common hamster, commonly known as the Cricetus cricetus.

1. It’s been said that hamsters eat their offspring.

Hamsters do not devour their offspring or one other, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), “unless something is very, very wrong.”

The following is what the group informed The Washington Newsday: “Cannibalism in hamsters is a sign of stress, which is often caused by overcrowding, neglect, or poor care. Cannibalism is common in the pet trade, where hamsters are crammed into cramped bins and pushed to compete for food, water, and safe hiding places.

While it is extremely rare for natural hamsters to devour their babies, Simon Hein, a conservationist at the German Wildlife Foundation in Hamburg, points out that there are various causes for this behavior.

He stated, ” “A lack of maternal experience—young rodent females have a tendency to kill their first litters, especially if they are small and not fed a well-balanced diet.

“An imbalanced diet, particularly one high in corn, causes vitamin insufficiency, which leads to cannibalism.

“Overpopulation and intraspecies fights—when too many animals congregate in too small an area, assaults and cannibalism can occur.”

“Males may kill unrelated children—mothers oestrus anew after the infanticide, and the infanticidal male will sire this female’s next offspring.”

He continued, ” “The last point, in particular, is irrelevant in Europe’s vast countryside, where hamsters are uncommon. Cannibalism of offspring is a relatively new field of study, and due to deep burrows, it is difficult to examine in nature.” 2. Hamsters are a critically endangered species. Because of habitat loss, the common hamster is on the verge of extinction in Europe.

According to Simon Hein, “It’s past time. This is a condensed version of the information.