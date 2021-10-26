Why Didn’t ‘NCIS’ Air This Week? And When Will It Return?

When CBS viewers tuned in this week to watch the latest episode of NCIS, they were unhappy to learn that the network was airing a replay rather than a fresh episode.

The programme broadcast a replay from the previous season instead of Season 19, Episode 6 (the second installment following the departure of Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs).

Viewers, on the other hand, will be able to see the following episode, “False Start,” very soon—and they shouldn’t be too concerned about NCIS having a week off.

Why Didn’t ‘NCIS’ Have a New Episode This Week?

The reason CBS broadcast a repeat of NCIS this week is due to the typical (though inconvenient) method network television schedules its programmes.

The television season lasts from September to May, giving you roughly 32 weeks of screen time to occupy. Seasons of network television shows, on the other hand, have a maximum of 24 episodes. As a result, these series may take weeks off to spread themselves out across the television schedule.

During the holiday season, networks handle this problem by giving their shows prolonged breaks (or, as it is known in the world of TV, “midseason”). However, this usually means that a show will have to take a few weeks off and/or air a repeat a few times a year.

NCIS is no exception, and it now appears to be a reasonable time for the show to go on hiatus. After nearly 400 episodes and years of conjecture, the show had a major, headline-grabbing episode two weeks ago in which it said goodbye to its lead Mark Harmon. The show then aired another episode to demonstrate to fans that the show could continue without its main character.

After demonstrating that, the show is able to take a week off—the first since the current season began on September 20.

When Will the Next ‘NCIS’ Episode Air?

Season 19, Episode 6 of NCIS is just a week away. “False Start” will premiere on Monday, November 1 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT in its new timeslot.

