Why Did Titus Makin Jr. Depart From ‘The Rookie’?

Since the show’s inception in 2018, Titus Makin Jr. had been a part of the Rookie family. Alongside John Nolan, he played Officer Jackson West, a rookie police officer (played by Nathan Fillion).

After Jackson’s untimely death, the Season 4 opener aired on Sunday, September 26. Unfortunately, it appears that Makin Jr. will not be returning to The Rookie.

Everything you need to know about Makin Jr.’s exit from the series may be found on this page.

What caused Titus Makin Jr. to leave ‘The Rookie’?

The Rookie’s Season 4 debut opened with a surprise twist that fans were not expecting.

Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson West were kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz in the Season 3 finale, and the debut picked up from there (Camille Guaty). Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) was watching security camera footage of Lopez and West being loaded into getaway automobiles in the opening scene.

A man that resembled Jackson was filmed from behind as he struggled with his kidnappers and was eventually shot in the back.

The squad was then sent on a mission to save Angela and her unborn child, as well as track down Jackson’s killers, in the following episode.

Makin Jr. has yet to comment officially about his departure from The Rookie. However, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed to TV Line that he had no choice but to kill off Jackson because Makin Jr. opted not to return.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Hawley remarked.

But I didn’t have much of a choice. There was no way to tell that tale without [Titus Makin Jr.], and because of the way we set things up with the [Season 3] finale, there was no way to tell it without Jackson.

“But we lean really hard into acknowledging how he was the show’s heart, and having to deal with that was definitely impactful for us.”

According to TV Line, he hasn’t been active on social media since mid-June and has no plans to perform departure interviews.

Makin Jr. has a strong music career as Butterfly Ali, thus he may have dropped out of the series to pursue other interests.

Thankfully, it appears that Makin Jr.’s character, Jackson West, will be remembered on The Rookie, with Angela paying tribute to his death. This is a condensed version of the information.