Why did the White House construct a dummy Oval Office for Joe Biden?

President Joe Biden recently had a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot during a televised event that was shot in front of a backdrop that was intended to seem like the White House interior.

A digital view of the White House Rose Garden is displayed through phony windows on the set.

The president then had a virtual meeting with business leaders in front of the same digital window displays on Wednesday.

These events took place in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex, rather than in the White House itself.

The set sparked laughter and indignation among Biden opponents, who flocked to social media to express their displeasure with the set’s fabrication.

“They handed Joe Biden a playschool desk and a faux Oval Office in a phony White House,” alt-right activist Jack Posobiec tweeted.

“Fake President sitting in fake oval office with fake flowers in fake window says what?” questioned conservative YouTuber Dave Rubin.

“Nothing is real with these individuals, it’s all smoke and mirrors,” Turning Point USA Executive Director Charlie Kirk tweeted, implying that the usage of the South Court Auditorium was dishonest. But we’re expected to put all of our personal health decisions in their hands?” However, there is a rational reason for the White House’s decision to build a set replica of the Oval Office.

With these folks, nothing is real; it’s all smoke and mirrors. But we’re expected to put all of our personal health decisions in their hands? pic.twitter.com/9N5FPYm7pI Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) is a Twitter user. 29 September 2021 Why was a dummy Oval Office constructed? The event room is being used for live-streamed White House events. The facility is larger than the Oval Office itself and includes a space for media.

Because it is more accessible, this area in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is being used more frequently, according to Martha Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project.

Previously, such media engagements were held in the chamber known as Room 450.

“You have to slog your way up flights of steps since the little elevators can only handle so many people,” Kimar told the Washington Examiner.

“That includes you.” This is a condensed version of the information.