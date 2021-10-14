Why did Smash Mouth’s lead singer, Steve Harwell, leave the group?

After 27 years as the lead singer of Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell has announced his departure from the band.

Smash Mouth is most known for the song “All Star,” which was included in films such as Shrek, Inspector Gadget, Mystery Men, and Rat Race. They also did renditions of popular songs including “I’m a Believer,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby.” After struggling to overcome his “physical and mental health concerns,” Harwell announced his departure from the band. On TikTok, footage showing Harwell slurring his words, threatening the audience, and making vulgar gestures on stage during one of the band’s final gigs went viral.

“Steve will be resigning from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and emotional health,” Harwell’s representative informed the New York Post on Tuesday, October 12.

Harwell then issued a personal statement in which he confirmed the news. He sent a message to Smash Mouth followers and revealed more information about his struggles.

According to the 54-year-old, “I’ve always wanted to be a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas, and I’ve been really lucky to realize that goal. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor to perform with you all these years, and I can’t imagine going on this amazing ride with anybody else.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, I tried everything I could to overcome my physical and mental health concerns and play in front of you one final time, but I couldn’t. I’m grateful to everyone who has helped Smash Mouth sell over 10 million records worldwide, put us on top of the radio charts, and kept ‘All Star’ relevant as one of the most popular memes on the internet today “He went on to say more.

