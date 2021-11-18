Why Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split Up?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s two-year relationship has unfortunately come to an end. The much-loved power couple broke the hearts of fans all around the world when they announced their split on their own Instagram profiles.

Mendes and Cabello stated in a joint statement that their romance had ended and that they had decided to remain friends.

“Hey people, we’ve chosen to call it quits on our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as human beings is stronger than ever,” they wrote.

“We started our relationship as best friends, and we’ll keep it that way.

“We have valued your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.”

Before taking their connection to the next level in July 2019, Canadian singer Mendes, 23, and former Fifth Harmony actress Cabello, 24, had been excellent friends for five years.

They collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015, but it took another four years for them to become an official relationship.

They even released a second duet together in 2019, “Seorita,” which went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and won an American Music Award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and a People’s Choice Award. “Seorita” was also nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

They would regularly surprise fans by performing the song live together at each other’s concerts, and they most recently did it at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York in September 2021, even sharing a kiss on stage.

Cabello was also included in Shawn Mendes’ Netflix documentary In Wonder, in which he raved about his love for Cabello and how he composed songs about her.

“We were in New York, and my song came on the air or whatever, and the fact that it’s about her came up, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s about you,'” he explained. And I’m like, ‘It’s all about you.’ They’ve always been about you,'” says the narrator. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?'” Mendes continued. ‘They’re all about you,’ I say. Every song I’ve ever written, for example.’ And I’m sort of rhyming with the music. I’m like, ‘Treat You Better,’ ‘Treat You Better,’ ‘Treat You Better,’ ‘Treat You Better,’ ‘Treat You ‘Oh, my God,’ she exclaims. She had no idea what was going on. Throughout the entire process. This is a condensed version of the information.