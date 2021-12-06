Why Did Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Split?

The cast of Vanderpump Rules will be devastated to learn that one of the show’s most famous and well-liked couples has broken up after five years together.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy got engaged earlier this year, with Kennedy going all out to throw the perfect Coachella-themed proposal. The couple, however, declared they were no longer together on Sunday, December 5.

Everything you need to know about their shocking split may be found in the Washington Newsday.

Why did Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules break up?

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules have unfortunately called it quits just seven months into their engagement.

The former couple stated their split was due to “different aspirations” in a joint statement on their own Instagram profiles. “We love each other very deeply, but we aren’t in love anymore,” Leviss and Kennedy continued. The full text of their heartfelt statement is as follows: “We decided to call off the engagement after five amazing years together. We realized we had two distinct goals and took the decision to call it off.

