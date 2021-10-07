Why Did Oscar Get Killed in ‘On My Block’? The Death of ‘Spooky’ in Season 4 is Explanated.

With the fourth and final season of On My Block now available on Netflix, the show has come to a melancholy conclusion. On My Block fans all across the world have been devastated by two terrible deaths. Oscar “Spooky” Diaz, played by Julio Macias of Selena: The Series, was the first tragic fatality in Season 4 of On My Block.

The surprising twist occurred in Season 4, Episode 5, just as it appeared that everything in Oscar’s life was falling into place perfectly, making his untimely death all the more tragic.

Oscar had returned to Freeridge in an attempt to persuade his younger brother Cesar (Diego Tinoco) to join him and his fiancée, Isabela (Andrea Cortés), in moving to Portland. The transfer would provide them with a fresh start, allowing them to abandon their mafia lifestyle.

Cesar was shot dead on his porch in a drive-by shooting, so things did not go as planned. Cesar held him as he died.

Why Did Oscar Die in Season 4 of ‘On My Block’?

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Julio Macias, who played Oscar on On My Block for three seasons, discussed why Oscar’s life had to end in such a horrible way. Oscar’s life was always destined to end this way, whether or not he fled the Santos group, he explained.

“I don’t believe he ever had the idea that he’d go away unscathed. “He knew that was going to catch up with him at some time,” Macias added.

Oscar’s final act of trying to help others, he explained, was not only for them, but also for himself, as he knew time was running out.

“I believe it was a little more selfish than ensuring that everything [and]everyone was in good working order. I think it was more of a case of I don’t know when it’ll catch up with me, but I’m going to enjoy the remainder of my life in the time I have till then.” “Because having a kid and beginning a family knowing that this might be on the corner is kind of selfish,” Macias remarked. It’s not a positive outlook. It isn’t looking out for either the affection of or the best interests of either. This is a condensed version of the information.