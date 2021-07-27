Why Did Michael Allio Leave ABC’s “The Bachelorette”?

In Week 7, one of the most heartbreaking moments of the Bachelorette 2021 season occurred when one of the contestants had a tearful goodbye with Katie Thurston before the final four rose ceremony.

Many viewers of the ABC show thought Michael Allio was a fan favorite because of his strong emotional bond with Katie, but he left the show in the most recent episode (available on Hulu starting at 5 a.m. ET on July 27).

In the “Men Tell All” special, Michael A. had an uneasy reunion with Katie.

Why Did Michael Allio Depart From ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2021?

Michael A. began the July 26 episode of Season 17 by video-calling his son James, whom he had to leave to film the series. Fans of The Bachelorette will recall that the couple split up two years after James’ mother died of breast cancer.

Michael told his son on the video chat that he couldn’t be with him due of work, to which James responds, heartbreakingly, “Maybe Daddy left because he doesn’t want to see me.”

Michael breaks down as a result of this, and a member of The Bachelorette crew rushes over to console him. “It’s breaking me that I’m here when he’s thinking that…,” he confesses in a confessional. We’ve gone over every detail together. I don’t want him to ever believe he’s not enough after losing his mother.”

Soon after, he approaches Katie to inform her that he will be leaving the show to be with his son. Despite the fact that the two had a number of romantic moments on the ABC show, he confessed to her that “I can’t focus on anything else… With hometowns approaching, I don’t think it’s fair for me to only give you half of what I’m capable of.”

“I’m not going because of us; I’m leaving because my son needs his father,” he continued.