Why Did Kit Harington Have ‘Mental Health Issues’ Due to ‘Game of Thrones’?

Kit Harington has spoken up about his “mental health challenges” as a result of his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

On a recent radio show, the actor, who is best known for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO series Game of Thrones, discussed his troubles. Harington was a member of the Game of Thrones cast for eight seasons and married Rose Leslie, his co-star and on-screen love interest.

The final season of Game of Thrones aired in May 2019, and many long-time fans were disappointed with the show’s quality. Harington took a break from acting, but is set to make a big comeback this year with roles in a new streaming service TV series and a blockbuster Marvel film.

Kit Harington’s Mental Health and ‘Game of Thrones’: What Did He Say?

Harington spoke on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show for a long-form chat that covered a variety of themes.

Jess Cagle, the host, asked Harington if the positivism of his next project Modern Love, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video soon, had helped him through his publicized troubles following the conclusion of Game of Thrones.

Harington acknowledged that this could be the case. “I had some mental health issues after Game of Thrones and during the end of Game of Thrones, to be honest,” he remarked. I believe it had everything to do with the show’s nature and what I’d been doing for years.”

“I guess I took sort of a sabbatical after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year,’” he remarked of the end of his tenure there. I want to truly focus on myself,’ and I believe I’m glad I did.”

Unfortunately for Kit, COVID-19 interrupted his plans when he eventually chose to return to work. “Just as I was about to start working, the pandemic struck, and I was like, ‘Oh for God’s sake,’ but doing this Modern Love episode was like, ‘You don’t have to live in that intense place all the time, why don’t you do something that takes the weight off?’ ‘Why don’t you do something enjoyable?’ And I believe that was a factor in my decision.”

Harington reportedly entered into a psychiatric institution in May of this year. This is a condensed version of the information.