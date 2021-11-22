Why did Jill Martin and her fiancé Erik Brooks break up and then reconcile?

Jill Martin, a contributor to the TODAY show and a sports broadcaster, and her partner Erik Brooks started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in May 2019 after Brooks proposed on a trip to the Hamptons.

Unfortunately, one year after the joyous news was publicized, the couple decided to discontinue their relationship and their engagement.

Martin said in a statement released in May 2020 that their relationship had been strained due to the long-distance nature of their connection—she was stationed in New York and Brooks in Boston—as well as the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

“This pandemic has affected so many parts of life—such it’s a tough moment for everyone,” Martin added. Erik is a beautiful person, but the distance between us, with him living in Boston with his children and me in New York, made it impossible for us to continue the kind of relationship that is vital to us both.” “He is a fantastic man,” she said, “and I wish him nothing but the best.” Martin reflected on their break-up and choice to get back together in an open post on Today.com. They had been apart for 18 months.

She described the termination of their relationship as “heart-wrenching” in her essay, but she acknowledged that they “needed a pause.” “There was a long pause.” “We were squabbling more than we were getting along,” Martin explained.

“The timing was off energetically.” We both have room to improve. We had to break apart in order to put ourselves back together.” Martin spoke in her essay about spending time on herself, going to counseling, exercising, practicing self-care, and exploring her creativity. She decided to contact Erik 18 months later, on a Thursday afternoon, after going through this process.

“When I called Erik on a random Thursday a few months ago, he was surprised to hear from me,” she wrote. We continued to learn more about each other after he took some time to comprehend the first chat. This time, we wanted to make sure it was different. Better.” Martin and Brooks were engaged for the second time on Sunday, November 21 in the same open essay, after months of dating and renewing their relationship.

Brooks proposed to the couple while they were out and about. This is a condensed version of the information.