Why Did Frank Fritz Leave ‘American Pickers,’ and What His Co-Stars Have to Say

Frank Fritz, a cast member of American Pickers, hasn’t appeared on screen in a long time, and History Channel show star Mike Wolfe confirmed in July that his colleague is no longer with the show.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram. Like all of life, the path that Frank, Dani, and I embarked on in 2009 has had its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.

“I, like all of you, will miss Frank, and I wish him all the best on the next leg of his journey.”

Why did Frank Fritz decide to leave American Pickers?

The stated reason given for Fritz’s absence from the show was that he was recovering from back surgery and coping with Crohn’s disease problems. He also went to an alcohol recovery program and has been sober for 11 months as of July.

“I finished shooting, then I had a little back surgery, and then the pandemic hit,” Fritz told The Sun.

“I would like to come back to the show,” he told the tabloid. I’d been doing it for eleven years. Now that I’m 100 percent healthy, I’m ready to roll and return to the show.”

He then opened up about his feud with co-star Wolfe. “The show is a thousand percent skewed towards him,” he claimed. I can’t even show you how much since I can’t bend that low.

“It’s all right. It’s as if you’ve had Aerosmith and Steven Tyler as the lead singer. I found my place on the show; I’m second, and he’s first. That is not a problem for me; nevertheless, he may have a problem.”

He also claimed that he hadn’t heard from the show’s showrunners since October 2020, and that he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in “two years.”

What did Frank Fritz’s co-stars have to say about his departure from American Pickers?