Why did Barry Weiss leave ‘Storage Wars,’ and when will he return?

Storage Wars fans are in for a surprise this season, as program classic Barry Weiss makes a triumphant return.

Weiss’ return was foreshadowed in the latest trailer for the forthcoming season as one of the show’s most known faces. “The Collector,” as he’s known, has been a part of the show since the beginning and even had his own short-lived spin-off, Barry’d Treasure.

While we wait for his return to the professional buying scene, here’s a summary of why he was gone in the first place and when he’ll be back for the next Storage Wars season.

When did Barry Weiss step down as the host of Storage Wars?

Weiss was a constant presence on Storage Wars from season one through season four, before departing in 2013 to appear in his own show, Barry’d Treasure. His legacy on the show was continued in Season 5, when he was acknowledged in the episode “Grin and Barry It.” Weiss returned to the Storage Wars franchise in 2015 with Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back, a special edition. Weiss and close friend Kenny Crossley shared behind-the-scenes events and discussion from previous Storage Wars episodes in this series.

Weiss said he quit Storage Wars because he “had enough and kind of wanted to leave while it was still hot” in a 2017 video interview, but he did concede he “had a blast.”

Getting back on your feet after an accident

After recovering from a bike accident that left him with several injuries, Weiss is returning to Storage Wars.

He was hospitalized in April 2019 after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He apparently underwent several procedures and spent about two months in the hospital.

He was out riding with MotoGeo’s Jamie Robinson, who documented their injuries on Instagram. In the caption, he acknowledged that his pal Barry was in considerably worse shape than he was.

