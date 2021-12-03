Why Dave Chappelle’s School Changed Its Mind About Controversy Naming

A decision to name a theater after comedian Dave Chappelle’s former school has been reversed.

Despite the current uproar over the trans jokes in his Netflix special, The Closer, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts announced its plan to name the theater after the controversial comedian this week.

After several students threatened to walk out in protest, the school stated on November 12 that it had postponed an already planned renaming ceremony slated for November 23.

This occurred in the thick of the incident, with some Netflix employees taking a walkout in protest of the jokes, which have been widely denounced as transphobic.

Sandi Logan, the school’s administrator, said at the time that school officials had met with pupils to discuss Chappelle’s remarks and had decided to postpone the ceremony until April 2022.

“We only needed a little time on our end to get our community to start the conversation—not to change attitudes. That has never been our goal “Logan clarified. “We needed that time to be able to have meaningful conversation and growth inside the community, not just a Band-Aid,” she says. Last week, Chappelle sponsored a fundraising campaign to choose if the theater should be named after him, but the school promptly vetoed the initiative and announced that the theater will be named after him anyway.

What Caused the Duke Ellington School to Turn Around?

The theater will be named after Chappelle in honor of Peggy Cooper Cafritz, the school’s late co-founder.

Cooper Cafritz, a grande dame of the Washington, D.C. arts scene, died in 2018 after a long illness.

“While we appreciate Dave’s spontaneous and passionate fundraising effort, we stand by our choice to name the theater after Dave Chappelle in honor of our co-founder, the late Peggy Cooper Cafritz,” the school wrote in an official statement on its website.

“All donations will go toward arts programming, and every donor will receive an official thank you from our staff, regardless of whether they favor or oppose the theater’s naming.”

“Chappelle loves profoundly about Ellington and its students and views them as family,” the statement continued.

Before the Thanksgiving break, Chappelle paid a visit to the school with Politico. This is a condensed version of the information.