Why Dan Harris Is Leaving ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ After 21 Years.

Dan Harris has announced his departure from Good Morning America after 21 years with the network.

Harris stated at the close of Sunday’s show that he will be leaving the show in two months to focus on his firm, Ten Percent Happier.

“This was a difficult decision for me, as some of you may know, I have been working on my extracurricular gig, my side-hustle, a meditation firm called Ten Percent Happier,” the journalist stated to viewers.

“It’s been a lot to juggle, and despite the fact that I’m a vocal advocate for a healthy work/life balance, I’ve been battling to follow my own advise.

“So, I recently asked ABC’s management to let me out of my contract early so that I can fully focus on Ten Percent Happier,” Harris stated of his time on the show, claiming that he had “become an adult” on it and that he considered his coworkers as “a family” to him.

He continued, “This show, Weekend GMA, has been a highlight in my life; my colleagues have become like family to me, and I truly love these people; I’m going to miss them tremendously.” Harris also stated that while he will be leaving, he plans to “enjoy” the remaining two months.

Whit Johnson commended Harris as a “inspiration and mentor for all of us” after his announcement, saying they were “really appreciative” for his time on the show.

“We are going to miss you, but we wish you and @10percent all the best!” ABC News wrote on Twitter.

Following the popularity of his book 10 percent Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Really Works – a True Story in 2014, Harris founded the company Ten Percent Happier.

A year after the book’s publication, he released a meditation software that helps users learn meditation and mindfulness.

In addition to the app, Harris produces podcasts for Ten Percent Happier in which he interviews other meditators.

In 2017, Harris collaborated with Jeff Warren and Carlye Adler on the book Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: A 10% Happier How-to Book.

The journalist has been with ABC News since 2000. This is a condensed version of the information.