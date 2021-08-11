Why Chris Evans Doesn’t Voice Steve Rogers in the New Disney+ Show “What If”

What If Episode 1 is currently available on Disney+, and it depicts an alternate version of Captain America: The First Avenger’s events.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is a thin Brooklyn adolescent who is given a super-serum to transform him into Captain America in the Marvel blockbuster. What if Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) had taken the serum and become Captain Carter?

A handful of voice performers from the 2011 film return for this alternate universe adaptation of The First Avenger.

This includes Atwell, Dominic Cooper, and Toby Jones, who play Howard Stark and Dr. Arnim Zola, respectively.

In this MCU multiverse narrative, one character has a unique voice. Josh Keaton, not Chris Evans, voices the What If version of Steve Rogers, who becomes HYDRA Smasher rather than Captain America.

Why Isn’t Chris Evans in ‘What If’?

Despite the fact that major MCU performers such as Samuel L. Jackson and the late Chadwick Boseman recorded audio as their characters, none of the primary Avengers are returning for What If.

Robert Downey Jr. will not reprise his role as Tony Stark, while Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson will be recast in the Disney+ series, according to Variety.

The performers were unable to return due to schedule conflicts, according to series director Bryan Andrews. He told GamesRadar, “Schedules are insane, so it’s incredibly hard to gather everyone.” “All of these folks are really skilled and they have a lot of stuff going on,” he told Uproxx. It’s a bummer if someone is too busy and can’t make it.”

There’s also an extra reason why Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. aren’t returning. Both had well-received endings to their characters in Avengers: Endgame, so it’s understandable if they think returning to voice their characters in an animated program would be a bit of an anticlimax.

Both have also intimated that their time in the MCU is coming to an end for the time being. In January 2021, Deadline reported that Evans was in talks for a Disney+ show, but both Evans and Marvel super-producer Kevin Feige explicitly refuted the rumor.

Though Captain America 4 has not been announced, it is believed to be in the works. This is a condensed version of the information.