Why Can’t You Watch ‘Shang-Chi’ on Disney+? And When Can You Watch the Marvel Film?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and it will be released on September 3 in theaters nationwide.

Earlier this year, the Marvel film Black Widow was released on Disney+ on the same day it was released in theaters, thanks to a feature called Disney Premier Access, which allowed users to pay an extra fee to view the latest blockbusters straight from the theaters.

Those expecting to see the next Marvel picture on Disney+ this month will be disappointed. Shang-Chi, starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh, is now exclusively available in theaters.

The film will, however, be streamed at some time, albeit viewers will have to wait a few weeks.

Why isn’t ‘Shang-Chi’ available on Disney+?

We need to know a little about the cinema industry post-pandemic to understand why Shang-Chi is only in cinemas when prior major Marvel and Disney movies went straight to Disney+.

When COVID-19 shut down theaters, big studios were forced to choose between delaying films until the epidemic was under control or releasing them on streaming.

Major movies (like Shang-Chi) were first delayed, but lesser films such as Trolls World Tour and Bloodshot were made available online.

When the studios realized that the pandemic would last much longer than predicted, they began to lose a lot of money by not releasing anything. This was especially problematic for Disney, which not only had a dormant set of studios, but also an empire of theme parks that had been shut down for months. The Mouse House will have to let off 32,000 staff by November 2020.

In this environment, studios had little choice but to explore with more COVID-resistant release tactics. While Warner Bros. announced that all of its films would be available on HBO Max on the same day they were released in theaters, Disney announced Premier Access for Mulan, allowing it to release new films while still making a decent profit—or, at the very least, a better profit than it would if it made them available for free to Disney+ subscribers. Disney does, however, make some programming available on Disney+ for free, such as Soul and Hamilton.

While this worked in the short term, it enraged theater owners who had previously been able to run films for 90 days before they had to be removed. This is a condensed version of the information.