Why BTS Fans Don’t Want You To Consider Them a K-Pop Group

Fans of BTS have started an online campaign to rid the group of its K-pop moniker, demanding that they be treated as artists in their own right.

The group, which includes Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga, debuted in 2013 and has subsequently risen to international acclaim.

BTS has a long list of achievements, including a Grammy nomination, multiple YouTube world records, a collaboration as house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, and, most recently, their own McDonald’s meal.

After Good Morning America broadcast a program on K-pop culture ahead of their performance, fans of the group, known as the ARMY, turned to social media, trending the hashtag “Free BTS.”

BTS was referred to as the “latest in a long line of Korean pop idols” in the section.

It then moved on to the popularity of K-pop as a whole, showcasing footage of various K-pop groups while stressing why the genre as a whole is a hit.

Fans complained that the section omitted to recognize BTS as the performers who set the path for other groups to follow.

They also asked that the celebrity band be treated as independent musicians rather than being lumped in with other K-pop acts.

“Free BTS,” tweeted Twitter user @AboulmagdMenna. I think it’s incredibly impolite of them to include other KPOP musicians when they’re discussing BTS. They should respect BTS because BTS is BTS. Because BTS is not obligated to support other artists. BTS is to be respected.”

“It’s free BTS. I’m gonna try to put this on an unbiased note. Just because you’re mentioning BTS doesn’t mean you add on every other kpop artist, like a tag,” @jiminchoos_ wrote. “It’s disrespectful to both parties equally. We’re not being toxic, we’re asking you to respect them as individuals.”

@butterlizz hit out at the breakfast show for “disrespecting” the group, adding: “FREE BTS FROM THIS KPOP AGENDA THEY ARE BTS STOP BRINGING THE WHOLE INDUSTRY !!! RESPECT KAREN RESPECT.”

"Free BTS from that boxed.