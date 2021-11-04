Why Blackpink’s COP26 Speech Divided K-Pop Fans

In a new film released this week at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Blackpink urged international leaders to take climate change seriously.

The K-pop stars were chosen goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations Climate Change Conference earlier this year, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged them to attend.

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie gave an address to their 5.1 million Twitter followers on social media, urging world leaders gathering at COP26 to act quickly.

“As you, the world’s leaders, assemble to focus on our climate problem,” Jisoo says in the video, “we hope you will make the decisions necessary to protect our planet now and forever.”

“You vowed to do just that six years ago in Paris, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees,” Rosé adds. “As the United Nations Panel on Climate Change has warned, this opportunity may be slipping away from us.” Jisoo continued, “We don’t want to get there.” “The most important thing is that we all accept responsibility, because we won’t be able to do anything without working together.” “We can still achieve what was promised in Paris 2015 if we all act now, if we all step up with real ambition, if you world leaders grabbed this critical time at COP26.” We still have a chance to save our planet. “We still have time to salvage our future,” the organization stated.

“Let’s work together for our planet,” they added, encouraging people to take climate action in their communities.

WATCH our message to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP26 in #Glasgow#ClimateActionInYourArea #TogetherForOurPlanet #BLINKS @COP26 pic.twitter.com/nUyEDGZr36 — BLACKPINK GLOBAL BLINK (@ygofficialblink) November 3, 2021

While the majority of fans were appreciative of the group’s message, certain remarks sparked controversy as some people concentrated on extraneous matters, such as blaming YG Entertainment of not promoting Jisoo as much as her bandmates.

Another remark slammed the band’s COP26 address, saying they should focus on making new songs instead.

According to MEAWW, “Blackpink not having a comeback is a larger issue than Climate Change.”

“Blackpink’s reappearance has the same drive,” another added. This is a condensed version of the information.