Why Are There Only Four Episodes in Season 7 of ‘Grace and Frankie’?

Fans of Grace and Frankie were given an unexpected gift in August when four brand new episodes of the sitcom starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda were released on Netflix, 19 months after the previous edition.

Many viewers who hadn’t been following the show’s production issues, on the other hand, were perplexed as to why there were just four episodes in the Season 7 drop, and if more were on the way.

After all, Season 7 is supposed to be the show’s final season, causing some to believe it was ending on an anti-climactic note.

Why are there only four episodes in Season 7 of Grace and Frankie?

Fans of Grace and Frankie need not fear: More Season 7 episodes will be released soon.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, filming for the Netflix series was halted in March 2020, as it did for many other projects. At the time, the show had finished recording four episodes, which are currently available to watch on the platform.

These were the first four of 16 planned episodes for the hit comedy’s seventh and final season. Fans will be able to see the remaining 12 episodes in the future, but not right now.

While several series that wrapped filming in March were eligible to resume production in the summer of 2020, none of the principal cast members were over the age of 80.

As a result, Grace and Frankie took a significantly longer hiatus, with filming on the series not resuming until June 2021 and running until October.

Fonda confirmed the news on her blog, writing, “I’m getting excited that we’ll start filming Grace and Frankie again tomorrow.” I’ve liked having to memorize my lines for my scenes on Tuesday and tomorrow. I don’t mind getting up at 4:30 a.m.”

This means that the first episode of Season 7 will not be available until early 2022, a full two years after Grace and Frankie Season 6.

Netflix has uploaded the four episodes that are now available to fill the gap. Meanwhile, the remaining twelve have been confirmed to arrive in 2022.

“A long time to wait but, considering the age and sensitivity of the four leads, it’s,” Fonda wrote in another blog about the filming delay. This is a condensed version of the information.