Why are so many people using red scarf emojis on Twitter?

Taylor Swift is to blame for a repeating red scarf emoji on your Twitter feeds today.

The re-recording of Swift’s album Red is set to be released on November 12, 2021, which is a major day for her followers (Swifties). She’s kicking off the album with a bang, releasing her short film All Too Well, which is based on the song of the same name.

Swift’s followers have started tweeting messages with red scarves, and even changing their Twitter names to include a red scarf at the end, as a subtle reference to her career and history. Those unfamiliar with Taylor Swift’s career may ask why a red scarf is associated with her and what it has to do with Jake Gyllenhaal.

What is the connection between the red scarf emoji and Taylor Swift?

Swift’s song “All Too Well,” which was released in 2012 and has since been re-released, is the source of the scarf reference. The original song was 5’28 minutes long, while the new version is roughly 10 minutes long.

Swift has written, filmed, and produced a short film based on the re-released song, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

Swift’s followers believe the song, as well as the planned short film, allude to her own romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The iconic mention to the scarf appears in the opening lyrics of “All Too Well.” “I walked through the door with you, the air was frigid / But something about it felt like home somehow / And I left my scarf at your sister’s place / And you still have it in your drawer, even now,” the song continues. Jake’s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal has been drawn into the dispute as a result of these lyrics, with Swift’s admirers speculating that she still has the scarf at her home.

“But you save my old scarf from that very first week / ’cause it reminds you of innocence / and it smells like me,” she sings near the end of the song, referring to the scarf once more.

Fans believe there are more lyrics in “All Too Well” that pertain to her relationship with Gyllenhaal.

The scarf has been synonymous with Swift among her fans since the release of this song.