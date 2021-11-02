Why Are People on TikTok Rubbing Underneath Their Tongues?

Just when you thought TikTok communities couldn’t get much worse, a bizarre trend has surfaced in which teenagers touch the vein beneath their tongues.

The short form video platform is a hotspot for new and fascinating trends and challenges, as well as a place to display dance moves, excellent lip-syncing, humorous timing, and culinary abilities.

We’ve seen makeup influencers utilize lubricant as a primer, TikTokers recreate Squid Game’s honeycomb cookie round, and the adorable Bones Day challenge just in the previous few months.

This new tongue rubbing workout, on the other hand, is unquestionably one of the more NSFW trends. Here’s a breakdown of what it all implies.

So, why are people on TikTok rubbing their tongues together?

The sensation of stroking one’s finger along the vein beneath the tongue, according to users, is similar to caressing a…well, penis.

It’s unclear who started the trend in the first instance, but the “challenge” has been taken up by a large number of people in recent weeks.

Over 23,700 films have been uploaded with the hashtag #undertongue, all of which use Vinnie’s original sound.

While some users have recreated the motion lengthwise in order to feel prominent veins and the lingual frenulum, the membrane that connects the muscle to the floor of the mouth, others have recreated it in order to feel prominent veins and the lingual frenulum, the membrane that connects the muscle to the floor of the mouth.

If you’re familiar with the original sound, you’ll recognize Vinnie.

Jordyn Woods, an actress, has joined the viral fad.

While many people have expressed their surprise at how authentic the material feels, others have expressed their skepticism…

