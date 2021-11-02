Why Are Marigolds Used to Honor the Dead on Dia De Los Muertos?

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated on November 2nd. Rather than lamenting the loss of a loved one, the Mexican tradition takes place once a year as a joyful celebration to celebrate those who have passed away.

Families will build altars, also known as ofrendas, with offerings for the souls of friends and relatives to commemorate the occasion.

Photos, candles, tequila, mezcal, food, sugar skulls, and other mementos of the departed might be brought to their families and friends on this memorable occasion.

What goes on each ofrenda varies from person to person and family to family, although marigolds are a common sight. It is for this reason that the flowers are so important.

Why Are Marigolds Used in Day of the Dead Celebrations?

Marigolds are annual flowers that originated in Mexico and have since grown popular all over the world.

They are often available in tones of red, yellow, orange, mahogany, or mixes of these colors, which add to the joyful celebration’s cheerful ambiance.

They are robust plants that can withstand heat, sun, and drought, making them simple to grow and maintain for Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

Day of the Dead is a combination of Roman Catholic and pre-Aztec rites that predates the advent of the Spanish in Latin America.

Cempaschil is the Aztec name for the flower, and the flowers are thought to aid in the guidance of wayward spirits.

They are frequently used to decorate ofrendas so that the souls of loved ones can make their way back to their family during the festivities.

Marigolds are frequently used to decorate cemetery sites in order to assist these souls in returning to their ultimate resting place after the celebration is done.

Their pungent odor is thought to aid in the navigation of souls to the ofrendas.

They’re also known as “Flor de Muerto” or “Flower of the Dead,” and they represent life’s beauty and fragility.

The souls of deceased children are said to visit at midnight on November 1st, therefore ofrendas are first decorated on October 31st.

The spirits of deceased adults are reported to arrive on November 2 at 12 a.m.

The spirits of all the departed are commemorated in public on November 2nd.

