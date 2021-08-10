Why are Dwayne Johnson, Mila Kunis, and Jake Gyllenhaal discussing bathing?

Until Mark Wahlberg publicized his hectic life schedule on Instagram, no one believed they’d be interested in celebrity bathing habits. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently revealed their thoughts on the matter in a podcast, sparking a trend in which other celebrities followed suit.

In an interview, Jake Gyllenhaal also chimed in, exposing his bathing habits. When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson chimed in, the conversation became much more heated.

There are a variety of opinions on how often you should bathe yourself and your children, and it all started with Dax Shepard.

On the July 19 episode of Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard and his podcast co-host Monica Padman discussed

Shepard resorted to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in an interview to assist settle a dispute between himself and Padman on the matter.

Adults, according to Shepard, should not wash their bodies with soap every day since it strips their skin. This is a condensed version of the information.